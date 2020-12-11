Cultural Coalition seeks comments

The Linn County Cultural Coalition has extended its survey deadline until Dec. 15.

Last month the coalition asked mid-valley residents to take the survey at www.linnculture.org.

The Linn County Cultural Coalition is a nonprofit corporation that promotes development of the arts, heritage and humanities in Linn County through distributions of grant monies from the Oregon Cultural Trust, supplemented by local donations.

From 2005 to early 2020, the coalition distributed more than $178,000 among 87 Linn County organizations. Recently those total dollars more than doubled when the coalition distributed Linn County’s share of Oregon Emergency Relief funds to nonprofits hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

The coalition encourages all Linn County residents to take the survey, whether or not they are involved in arts, heritage or humanities organizations.

“We want to know what local cultural assets people value the most, and what they feel is missing in Linn County culture,” said Rebecca Bond, secretary for the coalition’s board of directors. “The responses to the survey will help us sort out our funding priorities. And answering the six questions should take only about 10 minutes.”

