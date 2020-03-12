DARE program returns to Sweet Home schools

— Received an update from Boys & Girls Club executive director Kris Latimer. She said the total budget to operate the clubs in Lebanon and Sweet Home is about $2.6 million. In Sweet Home, more than 500 kids are involved in athletic programs, 100 students participate in the 21st Century program that focuses on education and enrichment, and more than 140 youngsters in kindergarten through sixth-grades take part in daily after-school programs. Latimer said that for older students, workforce development is emphasized through the Training Teens for Tomorrow program. The annual Career Expo attracts more than 1,200 students and 33 businesses. Latimer said 37% of the Sweet Home club’s budget is generated by the annual auction and individual donations, 16 percent comes from grants and contracts, 33% comes from the 21st Century Grant and program fees, and sponsorships make up the remainder of the budget.