Darrin Lane is new county administrative officer

Lane said he has always admired how Wyatt and the Board of Commissioners have given department heads the freedom to do their jobs without being micromanaged.

Lane said he doesn’t envision making major changes in how the county operates, but he believes a human resources manager may be necessary in the future.

“We have nearly 700 employees, and the world is changing,” Lane said. “Ralph has been handling the HR issues. There are so many global laws and liabilities today.”

Lane said he has always believed when someone takes on a new job, they “should do so with enthusiasm and with some new ideas on how to make things better.”

Lane said his goal is to meet with every department head within the first six months on the job and ask them for three priorities they would like to see changed or improved upon.

“Then we can determine which issues rise to the top of those lists overall,” Lane said.

Lane said his management style is to “receive as much input as possible from as many stakeholders as possible and then zero in on the best solutions. I am very inclusive, but I can make the tough decisions when it comes time.”