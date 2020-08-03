DeFazio: infrastructure jobs, buy American key to recovery

• Health insurance/unemployment: A caller said when someone loses his or her job, they also usually lose their health insurance coverage. Without the $600 added unemployment benefit, how can they afford to replace that insurance? DeFazio said Republicans want to reduce the federal addition to state unemployment checks to $200 from $600, because they say the $600 provides people with more net income than they were earning, thus reducing their desire to return to work. Democrats will continue to push for the $600, although a compromise is possible.

• Foreign election interference: DeFazio said although he couldn’t talk much about it due to security issues, the Cyber Defense Force is in place. “We are in a way better place this time around,” DeFazio said.

• COLAS for seniors: Seniors don’t buy lots of big screen TVs or new cars, both of which are used to calculate the national consumer price index, DeFazio said. He supports a CPIE index, which measures prices for things like pharmaceuticals and housing costs, which would provide much more accurate data about the real annual cost of living for seniors, the said.