Deputy state forester will be small woodlands speaker

Deputy State Forester Lena Tucker will be the guest speaker at the Linn County Small Woodlands Association annual meeting, scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at the ZCBJ Hall in Scio.

A potluck dinner precedes the business portion of the meeting.

Tucker earned her bachelor’s degree in forest management from Northern Arizona University and began working for the Oregon Department of Forestry as an intern when she was 19. She started with department full time as a natural resource specialist in Astoria in 1994.

Since then, Tucker's held a variety of positions, including serving as a forester in Astoria, the unit forester in Grants Pass, the Assistant Area Director in Eastern Oregon, the District Forester for the South Cascade District, and both the Deputy and Division Chief of the Private Forests Division.

The Sweet Home resident is also active in a number forestry-related organizations. She serves on the Sweet Home Tree Commission.

