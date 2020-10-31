Detroit Dam road closure Dec. 2-Feb. 28

DETROIT — A second season of rehabilitation of the Detroit Dam spillway gates begins Nov. 2, which will close the road on top of the dam.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers anticipates the work window and road closure to last through Feb. 28, 2021. Currently, the Corps plans to manage reservoir levels to the rule curve during normal winter draw down operations and maintain a 1,450 feet elevation by Dec. 1; although, this could change due to shifts in seasonal hydrologic conditions.

The Corps encourages the public to check the teacup diagrams, which are located at: https://www.nwp.usace.army.mil/Missions/Water-Management/Forecasts/. Hover over each dam to read the water elevation, inflows and outflows, and click to read more details about each reservoir. For more information, call 503-808-4510.

For questions about parks and recreation, call the Oregon State Parks manager at 503-480-9858.

