Detroit Mayor: We will rebuild

U.S. Forest Service teams had been dumping water on the fire from the air, but because it was in a roadless area, they were unable to attack it with heavy ground equipment.

But 60- to 80- mile per hour winds starting late Monday and continuing into Tuesday whipped the flames into a frenzy, and the fire grew quickly from about 450 acres to what is now 187,000 acres.

While the Beachie Creek Fire damaged nearby Gates, Mill City, Lyons and Mehama, Trett said it was the Lionshead Fire that slammed Detroit, taking residents by surprise.

The Lionshead Fire, which also started on Aug. 16, was initially much farther away, originating about 20 miles west of Warm Springs on the east side of the Cascade crest.

The harsh east winds quickly drove the Lionshead Fire over the Cascades and into Detroit.

Trett said he was notified of potential fire issues on Monday evening.

He was in Keizer on business Tuesday morning. But that evening, after he returned home, things began to get serious.

Trett said a City Council member called him late Tuesday night.