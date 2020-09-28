Displaced Linn County residents can still vote Nov. 3

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Linn County families displaced from their homes due to the recent wildfires, can still vote in the upcoming general election on Nov. 3, according to Linn County Elections Supervisor Derrick Sterling.

That includes people who may be temporarily living outside of Linn County and even to families whose mailboxes were destroyed by the fires.

The Linn County Clerk’s Office will provide replacement ballots in person at the Clerk’s Office or will mail ballots to a temporary mailing address, Sterling said.

Ballots will be mailed on Oct. 14, so there is time for Linn County residents to make the appropriate change to their mailing address.

“We know people have lost their homes and may be living with other family members or in shelters,” Sterling said. “We stress this is a temporary situation, but we also realize it may go on for several months as families start rebuilding.”

Sterling said residents can change their addresses online, but they must have a valid Oregon driver’s license, permit or ID.

“If not, they can print out the materials online and mail them to our office,” Sterling said. “They can also come into the office and make the address changes or pick up a ballot.”