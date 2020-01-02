Dozens take nippy pool plunge to start year, decade

Pete Hoegg has been looking forward to New Year’s Day for weeks.
Not so much because he’s fascinated with the year 2020, but mostly because it marks the annual Polar Bear Swim at the Osborn Aquatic Center in Corvallis.
This is the event's 18th year.
Hoegg, who will turn 77 later this month, was one of the first in line to climb the steps of the tall outdoor slide on a 53-degree day with spotty rainfall, and plunge into the cool January water.
“I love it,” Hoegg said. “I’ve done this several times, at least six or more, plus I enjoy the one held at the (Willamette) river.”
Hoegg is a retired technician at Oregon Public Broadcasting and lives in Corvallis.
Hoegg said he actually practices for the event by taking cold showers. He’s a regular at Osborn Aquatic Center and said he tries to get there nearly every day.
Hoegg was the third person down the slide, following Grant Niemann, 13, and his brother, Blake, 15, from Philomath.
Grant is in the seventh grade and plays basketball, while his brother is a sophomore at Philomath High School and wrestles at 106 pounds.
The young men agreed this was a good way to start a new year but had different impressions about the temperature of the pool water. Grant thought it was “not very cold” , but Blake thought it was “cold.”
Friends Jodi Nelson, 54, of Blodgett, and Tina Collett, 57, of Philomath, take water exercises classes several days a week and when they saw the Polar Swim advertised, thought it would make a good way to start a new decade.
“My son was in Boy Scouts, so I have made several polar plunges with him, but this is my first time at this,” Collett said.
Nelson said she enjoys being around all types of water, whether it is in a pool, river or lake.
The women said they like the Corvallis pool because it is much like the city itself in terms of diversity.
“The women who take classes are very diverse, yet we all come together in the locker room,” Nelson said.
They said the city offers numerous recreational opportunities such as bike paths and a great variety of healthy food options such as Whole Foods and the local Farmers Markets.
Nelson said she believes in being in the present and not looking forward in the new year or decade.
“You don’t have to be friends with everyone, but we can be kind to each other,” Nelson said. “Let’s just love people for who they are and be kind to each other.”
Both women take several trips down the slide and Collett gave it two thumbs up as she popped up after plunging underwater.
Collett said that since 2020 is an election year, it may bring about both new possibilities and some anxieties.
“I don’t like discord, strife or animosity,” she said.
The pool was heated to 60 degrees, but there was a slight breeze that caused teeth chattering among some of the plungers once they exited the water. Some of the plungers said that in past years, the air temperature has been in the 30s and there has been ice on the ladder rungs.
Doors at Osborn Aquatic Center opened about 1 p.m. with a couple lines and about a dozen or so people of all ages eagerly waiting to get cold and wet. By 1:30 p.m., lines extended from the office reception counter out the front doors and onto the sidewalk.
The annual event usually attracts more than 100 plungers of all ages, with proceeds benefiting pool scholarship programs for low-income residents.