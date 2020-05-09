Dry year, but reservoir water levels are up

SWEET HOME — Although the mid-valley summer weather forecast calls for continued moderate drought conditions, water levels at Foster, Green Peter and Detroit reservoirs will be stable well into the recreation season, Corps of Engineers officials said this week in a series of video conferences.
Working with partners from the National Marine Fisheries Service, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Fish & Wildlife, the Corps adjusted water releases to retain about 200,000 additional acre-feet, bumping storage up to about 1.2 million acre-feet.
“We are about 20% below where we would like to be in terms of precipitation this time of year,” Corps operations manager Erik Petersen said. “We are at about 77% of our full conservation storage.”
Petersen said the Willamette Valley was extremely dry in February, about 50% of normal. March rainfall was about 50 to 70% of normal and April was less than 50% of normal.
“We had some good precipitation the first four days of May, which helped,” Petersen said.
Petersen said although snowpack had some impact on the reservoirs’ water inflows, they are primarily affected by rainfall.
Earlier the Corps reported that snowpack was slightly above average this spring, but recent warmer temperatures have caused early snowmelt, dropping snowpack to below normal at less than 60 percent average. Officials said warm weather this spring and the related snowmelt may increase inflows slightly at present, but reduces the snowmelt available later in the summer.
An acre-foot of water is one foot deep and one-acre in area, or 43,560 cubic feet.
Green Peter Dam was completed in 1967 and when full, holds 312,500 acre feet of water. Foster Dam is a regulating dam for Green Peter and was completed in 1968. It holds 28,300 acre feet of water.
Detroit Dam was completed in 1953 and holds 312,000 acre feet of water.
Water from Green Peter and Detroit reservoirs will be used to augment stream flows as the summer progresses, Petersen said.
Petersen said the water level at Green Peter will begin to drop sharply in July. The water level at Foster Reservoir will be high throughout the summer.
This water year varies sharply from April 2019, when the mid-valley was inundated with heavy rainfall that led to extensive flooding in the Albany-Corvallis areas.
But flow management from the local dams are credited with reducing flood damage by $1.8 billion.
Petersen said the current water year is much like the 2015 water year and similar to 2001.
There are 13 dams in the Willamette Valley system, ranging from Detroit Dam to the north and Hills Creek to the south. Water stored in the dams help reduce flooding, provide recreational opportunities, augment stream flows for fish passage and irrigation.
Petersen said that in dry years like this, management to meet those needs is a “delicate dance” that requires constant monitoring and adjustments.
