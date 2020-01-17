Dumpster fire at Albany American Legion

The Albany Fire Department responded to a fire in a Dumpster behind the American Legion Post 10 building at 1215 Pacific Boulevard SE about 5:35 a.m. Friday.

The fire did not spread to the building itself. Fire department staff remain on scene as the investigation continues.

The original legion hall built in the 1920s was destroyed by an arson fire in the early morning hours of July 4, 2010.

More than 40 firefighters from Albany, Scio, Lebanon, Corvallis, Philomath and Jefferson battled the blaze.

Post 10 used Bogey’s Bar & Grill at 129 First Ave. NW in downtown Albany as its temporary headquarters until a new building could be constructed.

Months later, Trent Allen Fox, 40, was sentenced to two years in prison after being found guilty of arson. Fox had been arrested in December 2010 in connection with the fire after an Albany police officer recognized him while Fox was walking down a street.

Fox had been identified as a person of interest in the early stages of the investigation.

The new building opened in 2014.

