Education best defense against scammers, AG says

Scammers have no shame, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Tuesday afternoon at Linn-Benton Community College.

Even the coronavirus that has claimed almost 4,300 lives worldwide is fair game for them, Oregon’s first female attorney general said.

Rosenblum said scammers are setting up websites where they are selling bogus products or price gouging on items such as hand sanitizers.

“They are fueling people’s fears with scary news,” Rosenblum said. “We cannot allow this.”

She added that some scammers are offering unproven treatments for sale.

“As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in the Pacific Northwest, Oregonians should remain calm, but vigilant,” Rosenblum said in a prepared statement distributed with her talk. “Scammers will try to take advantage of your fear and anxiety to deceive you. Hopefully, you will think twice and will not fall for it.”

She encouraged anyone who may have been deceived by this type of scammer, to contact her office.

Rosenblum was a guest of the Rotary Club of Albany.