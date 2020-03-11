Education best defense against scammers, AG says

Scammers have no shame, Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum said Tuesday afternoon at Linn-Benton Community College.
Even the coronavirus that has claimed almost 4,300 lives worldwide is fair game for them, Oregon’s first female attorney general said.
Rosenblum said scammers are setting up websites where they are selling bogus products or price gouging on items such as hand sanitizers.
“They are fueling people’s fears with scary news,” Rosenblum said. “We cannot allow this.”
She added that some scammers are offering unproven treatments for sale.
“As cases of coronavirus continue to grow in the Pacific Northwest, Oregonians should remain calm, but vigilant,” Rosenblum said in a prepared statement distributed with her talk. “Scammers will try to take advantage of your fear and anxiety to deceive you. Hopefully, you will think twice and will not fall for it.”
She encouraged anyone who may have been deceived by this type of scammer, to contact her office.
Rosenblum was a guest of the Rotary Club of Albany.
Rosenblum has been Oregon’s attorney general since 2012 and served on the Court of Appeals from 2005-2011 along with West Albany graduate Richard Hazelton. She also praised Fay Stetz -Waters of Albany, who heads the state’s Civil Rights department.
She is a graduate of the University of Oregon’s School of Law.
Her father was a law professor at Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois for 40 years.
Rosenblum said half of the Department of Justice’s 1,300 employees handle recovery of child support payments, about $1 million per day.
About 325 are attorneys and an equal number are support staff such as paralegals.
Rosenblum said 30 staff members and an equal number of volunteers handle more than 36,000 consumer hot line calls and another 6,500 written complaints annually.
“And, I’m happy to say, they process all of them,” Rosenblum said.
Although she is the people’s attorney, Rosenblum prefers to be thought of as the state’s “mother bear” when it comes to protecting people from unscrupulous businesses.
“I believe it is important that we have a level playing field for all,” Rosenblum said.
Rosenblum said scammers have been around forever the difference is that today, they have access to the Internet and other digital devices to perpetrate their frauds.
Rosenblum said there are six key signs associated with scams.
• Scammers contact you “out of the blue” with a knock on the door, a phone call or a piece of mail you weren’t expecting
• Scammers claim there is an “emergency” such as your prize winnings will go away if you don’t act swiftly.
• Scammers ask for your personal information. They will pose as bank officials, health care providers or government officials and ask for personal information.
• Scammers want you to wire money or to purchase pre-paid debit cards.
• Scammers tell you to keep it “secret.”
• Scammers make something sound too good to be true.
Rosenblum said that many scammers target the elderly.
“They were trained that just hanging up the phone was impolite,” Rosenblum said. “But with scammers, that’s what has to be done.”
A Department of Justice program urges consumers to “Just Hang Up” if someone asks you to wire money or buy a prepaid card; says you have won a prize or gift but you need to pay fees or taxes first; asks for user names, passwords or account numbers; says an offer is only good for a day; or asks you to keep the call a secret.
Rosenblum said her office can be contacted at www.oregonconsumer.gov or by calling 4877-877-9392.