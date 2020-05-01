Face masks required at Samaritan facilities

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Starting Monday, Samaritan Health Services will require all patients and visitors to wear a face mask when they visit any Samaritan hospital, clinic or other facility.

Simple cloth coverings, such as bandannas or scarves, may be used.

All Samaritan staff are required to wear a face mask while at work as well.

This policy is in line with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to protect all individuals in Samaritan facilities from possible exposure to the novel coronavirus. CDC guidelines now call for cloth masks or face coverings to be worn in public settings, especially where other social distancing measures aren’t easily accomplished.

The CDC offers tips on how to make simple face masks from common household items at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/diy-cloth-face-coverings.html.

In addition, all patients, visitors and staff are:

• Screened for coronavirus symptoms, including cough and fever, upon entry to any facility.