Farm Bureau awards ag scholarships

SALEM — Three local students have received Oregon Farm Bureau scholarships.
Kaitlyn Schumacher is studying accounting and finance at Oregon State University. She received the $2,000 John Rossner Memorial Endowment.
Gracie Krahn will study animal science at Linn-Benton Community College. She received the $1,000 Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment.
Alexis Thomas is majoring in agronomy and crop science at Brigham Young University. His $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by the Tillamook Creamery.
The scholarships are administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation.
This year, 17 scholarships totaling $24,000 were distributed to students studying in ag-related disciplines.
"We appreciate the contributions of our donors and friends who make it possible for these young people to pursue a career in the agriculture industry. Your gifts help to keep Oregon agriculture viable," said scholarship coordinator Holly Michaels.
