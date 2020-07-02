Farm Bureau awards ag scholarships

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SALEM — Three local students have received Oregon Farm Bureau scholarships.

Kaitlyn Schumacher is studying accounting and finance at Oregon State University. She received the $2,000 John Rossner Memorial Endowment.

Gracie Krahn will study animal science at Linn-Benton Community College. She received the $1,000 Norman Stauffer Memorial Endowment.

Alexis Thomas is majoring in agronomy and crop science at Brigham Young University. His $1,000 scholarship is sponsored by the Tillamook Creamery.

The scholarships are administered through the Oregon Agricultural Education Foundation.

This year, 17 scholarships totaling $24,000 were distributed to students studying in ag-related disciplines.

"We appreciate the contributions of our donors and friends who make it possible for these young people to pursue a career in the agriculture industry. Your gifts help to keep Oregon agriculture viable," said scholarship coordinator Holly Michaels.

