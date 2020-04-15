Farmer faces $100,000 fine for Clean Water Act violations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

After eight years, the U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency have reached a settlement — that includes a $100,000 fine — with Linn County farmer Bill Case, who was charged with several Clean Water Act violations.

The action stems from 2009, when Case — who could not be reached for comment for this story — tried to protect farmland he has owned since 1999 along the North Santiam River near Jefferson from erosion.

In 2012, Case said that one major storm washed away a slice of land 100-feet wide and 800-feet long. He said he spent more than $100,000 trying to decrease erosion of his property.

At the time, Case said he had been given verbal permission by government officials to undertake the projects.

Case contended he never hid the work, which he said was done in daylight hours over several weeks.

But environmental officials said Case never received oral or written permission, and at one point he was facing potential fines of up to $16,000 per day.

In a prepared statement, officials said Case’s actions occurred over a four-year period and that he dredged or introduced fill materials along the south bank of the river.