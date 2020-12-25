Feeding the hungry at Christmas time: Sweet Home church group share's the season's bounty

“We have 12 regular volunteers,” Rice said. “We are living in such an uncertain time. It really gets down to having family — that’s what is important.”

Rice said the food boxes will help families maintain holiday traditions, even if they are sharing meals on the Internet.

Rice said SHEM has seen a new group of people due to the economic slide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are seeing families whose jobs have been affected, their hours reduced,” Rice said. “They don’t know how to navigate with less income. It’s not their fault.”

According to SHEM, one in every five Linn County residents sought food assistance from an emergency food pantry in the last year and about 260,000 Oregonians received food last month.

The food insecurity rate in Linn County is about 21%; in Benton County, it's 17%.

The South Corvallis Food Bank is one of several food pantries in Benton County.

Executive Director Sheila O’Keefe said the organization assists about 300 families and 1,000 people with food boxes every month.

O’Keefe said that number is down a little from pre-pandemic days, when 400 families and more than 1,400 people were helped.