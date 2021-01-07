FEMA housing coming to Mill City

MILL CITY — What had been a tranquil piece of property on the north side of Mill City is now a busy construction zone, with bulldozers shoving dirt and rock and excavators digging large holes as contractors install utilities for 16 manufactured homes provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The homes — fabricated in Texas — will soon be occupied by Santiam Canyon residents from Lyons to Detroit who were displaced by the Labor Day wildfires that destroyed homes, businesses and public and private forestlands.
Mill City Recorder Stacy Cook said the homes are being set on a section of a 6-acre site that will be part of the city’s new wastewater drainfield.
The installation of utilities could be an impetus for the city to keep the site as an RV park once the FEMA units are removed, but Cook said that issue has not come before the City Council yet.
“This means the last 16 families that were displaced by the fires will have homes back in their community,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said.
La-Tanga Hopes of FEMA said there are about 220 qualified families scheduled to receive direct temporary assistance from the agency in coming weeks in Linn, Marion, Lincoln and Jackson counties.
There will be 16 housing units on the Linn County side of the North Santiam River, and Hopes said the number is changing almost daily for the Marion County side. Units may also be set up in Gates.
Hopes said the first families are those who are already being helped with temporary housing through FEMA grants.
The single-wide manufactured homes vary in size from one to three bedrooms based on family size, Hopes said. Families can use them for up to 18 months (through March 2022) or until they secure other housing resources.
There is no monthly rent, but families are expected to cover utility fees and to keep the units well-maintained.
Hopes said she assisted victims of the wildfire in Paradise, California, two years ago and has visited the Santiam Canyon.
“I thought that because I had been exposed to the Paradise Fire, I would be ready to come to Oregon to contribute to the recovery effort and not be impacted by it,” Hopes said. “That was not the case. Every disaster is different, and how families and communities respond to it is different. When you see the devastation and talk to the people, it becomes personal.”
In Lincoln County, FEMA is negotiating a lease on a site that would provide housing for 20 families.
In Jackson County, 23 mobile homes have been placed at a site in White City.
Thirty-three mobile homes were placed in RV parks in Central Point and 39 in Gold Hill in Jackson County.
Hopes said families can still apply for assistance by calling 1-800-621-3362 or going online at www.disasterassistance.gov.
“Anyone who has suffered loss, has been displaced due to the disaster can apply,” Hopes said. “It’s based on a case-by-case basis.”
Hopes said families may also wish to contact the Small Business Administration. She encouraged people to “explore all avenues” of assistance.
As of Dec. 29, some 96 Linn County households had been approved for almost $600,000 in federal grants through FEMA’s Individuals and Households Program.
Nearly $2.7 million in U.S. Small Business Administration low-interest disaster loans have been approved for 21 homeowners and renters and two businesses as of Dec. 18.
Some $467,310 in grants were approved for housing repairs or replacement for 54 homeowners; $124,333 in grants have been approved for personal property, transportation and other disaster-related serious needs for 76 applicants; and 255 home inspections have been initiated, with 99 percent completed.
