Fern Ridge field fire snuffed

SWEET HOME — The Oregon Department of Forestry’s summer fire crew extinguished a small grass fire on Fern Ridge Road southwest of Sweet Home about 5 a.m. Tuesday.
Craig Pettinger of the ODF Sweet Home Unit said members of the public took initial action on the fire, which totaled about one-tenth of an acre.
Pettinger said a single engine team put out the fire that was in a ditch/field transition area.
Pettinger said the fire is suspicious and is being investigated by the Linn County Sheriff’s Office.
