Fire damages North Albany office
Seventeen Albany firefighters responded to a fire in the former Corvallis Clinic at 601 NW Hickory about 2:53 a.m. Wednesday, according to fire department spokeswoman Sandy Roberts.

Roberts said the building is under renovation and will house River’s Edge Veterinary Clinic when completed.

The fire was called in by an alarm company and when firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was showing.

The fire was confined to one room and caused about $50,000 damage, however there was additional smoke damage throughout the building.

Roberts said construction equipment was in the room and although the incident does not appear to be suspicious, an investigation is underway since several entities are involved in the renovation process.

There were no injuries and firefighters were on the scene until 5:58 a.m.

