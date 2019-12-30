Fire destroys former SH mill site office

SWEET HOME — Seventeen firefighters responded to a call about 10:16 p.m. Sunday at 2210 Tamarack, the shipping and receiving building at the former Weyerhaeuser mill site, according to Fire Chief Dave Barringer.

The building was heavily involve when crews arrived on scene. Fire crews battled the blaze for about two hours, and then a crew stayed on-site overnight until an investigation could be completed Monday.

Barringer said the fire is believed to be human-caused, but as of about noon Monday, the exact cause was undetermined.

Barringer said the 1,500-foot-building was standing, but is a total loss. It was unoccupied.

The building is part of property owned by Linn County. The property was part of several hundred acres owned by the Western States Land Reliance Trust, which was foreclosed upon by the county about 10 years ago in lieu of more than $500,000 in unpaid property taxes.

The county has completed environmental testing at the site and has begun the process of offering it for sale to the general public.

Over the years, other human-caused fires have occurred on the property.

