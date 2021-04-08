Fire engulfs Albany apartment

Several residents were displaced and a dog was missing after a fire gutted one apartment and smoke damaged another at the Madison Street Apartments in Albany Thursday morning.

The first-alarm fire in the 500 block of Madison Street Southeast was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Three engines, one truck and two ambulances responded to the scene. No injuries were reported.

Smoke billowed out of an apartment in the back end of an eight-plex that faces Madison Street as fire engines arrived. A woman ran from unit to unit, pounding on each door to alert neighbors on the front side of the complex.

The Madison Street apartments have two buildings separated by a common parking lot. The building where the fire occurred housed 10 residents, said Sandy Roberts, Albany Fire Department public information officer.

The billowing smoke turned into flames as fire shot from windows of the back apartment shortly after the first engine arrived.

"We took an offensive stance and put the fire out," Roberts said.

Albany police provided traffic control in the area, blocking off Madison Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues.

"We have a deputy fire marshal on scene and we will be investigating cause and origin," Roberts said.

