Firefighters respond to another Champion mill fire

LEBANON — Lebanon firefighters responded to two structure fires within 30 minutes of each other Thursday evening.

About 10 p.m., firefighters responded to a structure fire at the old Champion Mill site off Burdell Boulevard.

Multiple callers reported a building on fire. A 36-foot x 20-foot vacant storage shed was found to be fully involved. The incident commander decided to make this fire a defensive attack due to the involvement of the structure.

The blaze was extinguished without incident by using monitor nozzles along with handheld streams, the fire was under control and out within approximately 30 minutes of arrival.

Crews stayed on scene extinguishing hot spots, and at this time the fire is suspicious in nature. The building was a known to be frequented by transients. The mill site is very familiar to the Lebanon firefighters after they have battled multiple blazes in the adjacent old storage buildings that once scattered this site, the latest happening in November.

Lebanon Fire District responded with 23 personnel on three engines, one ladder truck, one medic unit, a pumper-tender and four chief officers along with a rehab unit for firefighters. The Fire District was assisted by Lebanon Police Department and the Linn County Sheriff’s office.