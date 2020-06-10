Formerly contaminated wells in Sweet Home may get OK

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SWEET HOME — Property owners in the midway area of Sweet Home — halfway between downtown and Foster — will soon have the option of disconnecting from city water and using their own wells.

The Sweet Home City Council had the first reading of an ordinance to allow such actions Tuesday evening. It takes three readings for an ordinance to take effect.

In 1998, a chemical spill — primarily tetrachloroethylene — contaminated portions of the area, resulting in a city ordinance that required all homes to be connected to city water due to public health concerns.

According to the new ordinance, contaminated soils were removed from the area in 1998, and since then the Department of Environmental Quality has monitored wells.

City Attorney Robert Snyder reported to the council that water quality has improved to the point that some properties may no longer have dangerous levels of contamination.

Before disconnecting from the city water system, property owners would have to have their well water tested. Prices range from $600 to almost $1,000.