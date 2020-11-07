 Skip to main content
Free care for veterans' pets Nov. 11

The PAWS Animal Hospital in Lebanon will provide free preventive care for pets of veterans and active duty law enforcement officers from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Veterans Day.

PAWS is at 1775 S. Main St.

Services including examination, core vaccines, heartworm tests, preventive flea treatment and deworming will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

Guests must provide an appropriate ID or DD214 form.

Limit one cat or dog per person.

Call 541-570-1022 for more information.

