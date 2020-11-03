Friends, customers roll Natty Dresser into new digs

Hult said the renovation has gone well, but there have been a couple recent bumps in the road that have forced him to push the opening date from Thursday to Nov. 16.

“COVID-19 issues have caused our windows to be delayed, and the fires in California caused the wooden door plant to close so they could clean ash out of machinery,” Hult said.

The shop employs 12 people.

When the shop does open, hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. The store will also add a couple of new lines of specialty clothing.

“We really sell a lot of everything,” Hult said. “We sell a lot of sporty shirts, fedoras and full suits. I wasn’t sure how many suits we would sell, but it’s been surprisingly good.”

Hult said he has been amazed by the community’s support over the last six years.

“We had two customers sign over their stimulus checks when we had to close for a couple months,” Hult said.

Hult had little retail clothing experience when he and his wife started the shop.

“I had done some merchandising at Sears,” Hult said. His wife had worked for several years at Emma Downtown.

For more information, call 541-979-9108 or visit the store's Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheNattyDresser.

Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.

