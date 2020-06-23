GAPS hears back from families on fall plans

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Greater Albany Public Schools had a question for parents: Would you feel comfortable sending your child to school if public health officials said it was safe to do so? The answer: Sort of.

In a survey answered by approximately 2,500 families, 52% said they would be very comfortable sending their children to schools that adhere to Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education guidance.

Schools were closed in March in an attempt to slow the spread of COVID-19, with schools shifting to distance learning under the direction of ODE. Last month, ODE released additional guidance for fall, leaving the decision between in-person classes, online learning or a hybrid model largely up to individual districts.

Of the families surveyed, 25% said they would be somewhat comfortable sending their children to school and 24% said they didn't know how they felt or were uncomfortable.

"We weren't surprised," Superintendent Melissa Goff told the school board on Monday. "We thought about 15% will be looking for another option other than coming back to school in person."

GAPS has not decided on a model for fall and said family feedback and additional input from teachers and staff would impact the decision.