GAPS video budget meetings start May 27

The Greater Albany Public Schools will begin the budgeting process for the 2020-21 fiscal year with a video conference meeting at 7 p.m. May 27. Members of the public may watch the meeting live on Facebook: facebook.com/greateralbanypublicschools.

Only written comments will be accepted and should be sent to kathie.vosper@albany.k12.or.us.

• Comments must be received by noon on the date of the Budget Committee meeting.

• Comments must be limited in length to be read in 3 minutes.

• Comments will be read by the Budget Committee chair or board chair during the comments from the public section of the agenda.

The agenda and packet materials are posted at least 24 hours prior to the meeting and can be accessed at: https://albany.k12.or.us/district/business/budget-committee.

Additional meetings will be held:

• June 3: Receive public input and possibly approve budget. Live at facebook.com/greateralbanypublicschools.

• June 10: Tentative. Approve budget if necessary. Live at facebook.com/greateralbanypublicschools.

