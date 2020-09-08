Gates-Idanha evacuated; valley filled with smoke, ash

“We care deeply about the safety of all of our community members. The extreme fire activity in the area poses an imminent danger to anyone who chooses to remain in the evacuated area,” Sheriff Joe Kast said in a prepared statement. “Our deputies are committed to helping keep our community safe; however, conditions have become too dangerous for them to continue with evacuation efforts at this time. I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now.”

Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said the summer firefighting team put out “seven or eight” fires Monday night and Tuesday morning, including a two or three acre blaze near Menear’s Bend east of Sweet Home.

“There are a lot of acres on fire in Oregon right now,” Pettinger said. “There are 20,000 to 30,000 acres burning on the McKenzie Ranger District and there are more than 100,000 acres burning in the North Santiam Canyon. If the Lions Head fire on the other side of Mt. Jefferson links up with the Detroit area fires that could amount to more than 100,000 acres.”