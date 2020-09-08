Gates-Idanha evacuated; valley filled with smoke, ash

SANTIAM CANYON — Wind gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour stoked fires throughout much of eastern Linn County Monday evening, forcing the evacuation of Gates and Idanha, which experienced extensive damage to numerous homes and the Gates School.
Tuesday morning, thick ash covered vehicles and buildings in Albany, and the sky was as dark as midnight at 8 a.m.
“The winds were absolutely howling,” Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon said. “We evacuated people from the Linn County side of Gates through McCully Mountain near Lyons. I saw a tree burst on fire right in front of me in Mill City.”
Yon said Linn County Commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker have opened the fairgrounds as an evacuation center and in Marion County, the State Fairgrounds is also an evacuation site.
“We have 15 people out including myself,” Yon said. “There was significant damage with many houses completely gone. The wind was so strong, it carried embers.”
Fire started from downed power lines, but also from low humidity and high static charges in the air that caused arcing between power lines and trees, Yon said.
“There were so many trees down we basically put people on foot going door-to-door from Mill City to Lyons,” Yon said.
The Marion County Sheriff's office issued a level 3 — 'Go now' — evacuation order from Mehama east to Detroit and Idanha including the towns of Mehama, Mill City, Gates, Detroit, Idanha and the North Fork corridor as well as the rural area between Cascade Highway SE and Mehama.
“We care deeply about the safety of all of our community members. The extreme fire activity in the area poses an imminent danger to anyone who chooses to remain in the evacuated area,” Sheriff Joe Kast said in a prepared statement. “Our deputies are committed to helping keep our community safe; however, conditions have become too dangerous for them to continue with evacuation efforts at this time. I encourage anyone still in the Santiam Canyon to leave immediately following the deputies out of the area. I cannot say when the conditions will allow deputies and other emergency responders to return to the area to render assistance. Please leave now.”
Craig Pettinger of the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Sweet Home Unit said the summer firefighting team put out “seven or eight” fires Monday night and Tuesday morning, including a two or three acre blaze near Menear’s Bend east of Sweet Home.
“There are a lot of acres on fire in Oregon right now,” Pettinger said. “There are 20,000 to 30,000 acres burning on the McKenzie Ranger District and there are more than 100,000 acres burning in the North Santiam Canyon. If the Lions Head fire on the other side of Mt. Jefferson links up with the Detroit area fires that could amount to more than 100,000 acres.”
Pettinger said one problem was that in some instances, his firefighters would get a fire put out and the electric lines would get charged and start the fire over again.
“Right now, our guys are restocking engines and bedding down for some quick shut eye,” Pettinger said. “Winds are supposed to lessen today. We are also cutting into the woods to get fire watch guys out.”
As of mid-morning Tuesday, a couple thousand homes in the mid-valley remained without power.
Fires closed Highway 22 east of Stayton through the Santiam Canyon. A large fire east of Springfield also led to the closure of Highway 126.
