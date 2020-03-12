Ghanaian musician to perform at SH library

Ghanaian musician to perform at SH library

{{featured_button_text}}
Okaidja Afroso.jpg

Multitalented musician Okaidja Afroso of Ghana will give a free performance at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave. 

 Provided photo

SWEET HOME — Okaidja Afroso, from the West African nation of Ghana, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave.

Afroso is a singer, songwriter, percussionist, guitarist and dancer.

Admission is free.

Afroso was born into a family of musicians in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana. As a child, he sang while working on local fishing boats. His mother’s nickname was “the spiritual singer.”

He has toured internationally with the Ghana Dance Ensemble, including a 1997 tour of the United States.

His albums have covered a range of music styles, including folk, traditional and contemporary African tunes as well as his own guitar stylings.

To learn more, visit https://okaidja.com/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
CSD eyes boundary shift
Local

CSD eyes boundary shift

  • Updated

Corvallis School District Superintendent Ryan Noss departed from the recommendations of a task force on school boundary changes Thursday night.

Local

Albany maps out virus response

  • Updated

The city of Albany is preparing for up to 40% of its staff to be affected by COVID-19, more commonly known as the coronavirus, as well as poss…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News