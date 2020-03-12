Ghanaian musician to perform at SH library

SWEET HOME — Okaidja Afroso, from the West African nation of Ghana, will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Sweet Home Public Library, 1101 13th Ave.

Afroso is a singer, songwriter, percussionist, guitarist and dancer.

Admission is free.

Afroso was born into a family of musicians in the village of Kokrobite on the west coast of Ghana. As a child, he sang while working on local fishing boats. His mother’s nickname was “the spiritual singer.”

He has toured internationally with the Ghana Dance Ensemble, including a 1997 tour of the United States.

His albums have covered a range of music styles, including folk, traditional and contemporary African tunes as well as his own guitar stylings.

To learn more, visit https://okaidja.com/.

