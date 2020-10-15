 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ghost Walk tours planned in Albany

Ghost Walk tours planned in Albany

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

The Monteith House Historical Society will hold Ghost Walk tours in the downtown and Monteith historic districts on Oct. 23, 24 and 30.

The Ghost Walk replaces the Trolley of Terror haunted house tours, which were cancelled this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Guides bearing lanterns will regale visitors with spooky tales of some of Albany’s reportedly haunted homes.

The tours will begin and end at the Monteith House and leave each night at 7, 7:15, 7:30 and 7:45 p.m. Tours are by appointment only and for groups sheltering in place together, up to 10 people. Cost is $10 per group and is payable at the beginning of the tour.

Dress for the weather and bring a flashlight.

To reserve a time, call or text 541-220-0421 or email info@monteithhouse.org. Appointments are limited.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News