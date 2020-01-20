Governor appoints Albany attorney to Linn Circuit Court

SALEM — Gov. Kate Brown has appointed Albany attorney Brendan Kane to succeed Linn County Circuit Court Judge DeAnn Novotny, who retired at the end of October.

Kane lives in Corvallis, but his law office is in Albany.

Kane formerly worked as a prosecutor in Linn and Lincoln counties.

For five years he managed his own firm representing clients in civil matters, and specializes in representing children in juvenile delinquency court and children and parents in juvenile dependency court.

He is a graduate of the University of Oregon Law School and the University of California at Berkeley.

He is a U.S. Army veteran and received the Combat Infantryman’s Badge for service in Panama.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Other applicants were Coleen Cerda of Lebanon, Jennifer Hisey of Eugene and Teri Plagmann of Albany.

Novotny was appointed to the bench in August 2011, succeeding Judge John McMormick, who had retired in April.

She was appointed by then Gov. John Kitzhaber, after serving as senior deputy prosecutor in Linn County for eight years.