Governor wants statewide care home COVID testing

On March 13, Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist urged Gov. Kate Brown to initiate a long-term COVID-19 testing program at senior care homes.

In late April, Linn County committed up to $500,000 from its general fund to pay for tests of residents and staff members at any such facility in the county and, by late May, tests were underway. As of Wednesday afternoon, there have been 700 tests.

It appears the state is now going to follow Linn County’s lead, as Gov. Brown announced this week that she wants all staff at congregate home sites to be tested.

In his letter to the governor, Nyquist noted that he was concerned “about the health and well-being of residents living in Linn County senior residential facilities.”

He noted the initial local outbreak was at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans' Home in Lebanon, which he called "top notch.” He was concerned that if outbreaks could occur there, other facilities would also have positive tests.

“I ask that you direct the Oregon Health Authority to immediately embark on a proactive testing strategy in other senior care homes in Linn County to reduce the health risk to those residents,” Nyquist added.