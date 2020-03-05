Gracie Krahn: Ambassador for agriculture

As spring nears, many of Gracie Krahn’s Santiam Christian High School classmates are thinking about a senior trip of some kind. Maybe snorkeling in Hawaii or a hiking adventure in the mountains.
But Gracie has already taken her senior trip.
“I begged my parents to take me to the National Livestock Show in Phoenix, Arizona, over Christmas,” she said. “I love pigs.”
She also loves dairy cattle: In November, she received the Charlene Nardone Crown during the Jersey Junior Banquet in Louisville, Kentucky. She described the two-day National Jersey Queen contest as "intense."
Gracie has a challenging goal for her year with the crown. She wants to help close the communication gap between the farm gate and the consumer’s plate, especially when it comes to milk, what she calls nature’s perfect food.
“There is so much misconception about ag in general and especially milk,” she said. “Plant-based beverages are not milk.”
Gracie is a sixth-generation dairy farmer. Her father, Ben, grew up on a Holstein farm in Wisconsin and showed animals at the World Dairy Expo several times. Her mother, Amy, grew up on a Jersey farm in Oregon. (She was also the first alternate National Jersey Queen 25 years ago.) They met while showing cattle at the Oregon State Fair. Gracie's grandfather, Jim Krahn, is the former executive director of the Oregon Dairy Farmer’s Association.
When Gracie was a toddler, her father worked at the Oregon State University dairy barn.
“There were many nights when there was some kind of problem and my dad would take me with him to the dairy barn on his back,” she said.
Although she's been a successful dairy cattle and swine showman, as well as an award-winning dairy judge, Gracie’s ag roots are deeper than the show ring. She and her family run Royal Riverside Farm on Riverside Drive in Albany, where all four Krahns — including Gracie's sister, Clancey — milk cows and sell their products to 35 area stores. Her parents take the 3 a.m. milking while Gracie and Clancey handle the afternoon and weekend chores.
“I feel blessed to have grown up on a farm,” Gracie said. “It has given me a strong work ethic, and I know about responsibility.”
Over the last 10 years, the Krahns have done everything from finishing what had been a shell of a large barn to pouring and finishing many yards of concrete at their farm.
“I have so many wonderful memories from the show ring,” Gracie said. “I have made many friendships working in livestock barns. I want to be an advocate for agriculture.”
One of Gracie’s favorite cows is called Nutty (Miss Nastias Tequila Nutcracker), who has earned her several awards since 2013, when Nutty was named All-American Heifer. In 2015 she was the Reserve Junior Champion at the national Junior and Open shows at the World Dairy Expo. She took second place in the National Jersey Youth Achievement Contest three years later.
“She has a spicy attitude,” Gracie said of Nutty.
Gracie enjoys all dairy cows, but says Jersey cattle require minimal input for maximum output.
“Their milk is higher in protein and fats that make it ideal for ice cream, butter and cheese,” she said. “The A2 protein is also easier to digest.”
This year, Gracie will represent Jersey breeders at the 152nd Annual Meeting of the American Jersey Cattle Association, World Dairy Expo and the 68th All American Jersey Shows & Sales.