Green light expected for intermodal project

SALEM — The Oregon Transportation Commission is expected to give final approval to two regional intermodal projects — one in Millersburg to serve Western Oregon and one in Nyssa to serve the eastern part of the state — during a videoconference meeting Thursday.
The projects are in line to receive $26 million each to develop facilities that will allow trucking companies to move shipping containers onto rail lines for transport to ports in Portland and Washington State. The funding is scheduled to be approved without further discussion as part of the meeting's consent agenda.
Former state Rep. Andy Olson served on the state committee that recommended the development of intermodal hubs in House Bill 2017 almost four years ago.
“I’m grateful that we have reached this point,” Olson said. “It seemed like it was kind of floating out there for a few months, but it’s great to see the support from the Oregon Department of Transportation.”
Millersburg was selected for the Western Oregon project in a highly competitive process that included sites from Brooks to south of Eugene.
“It’s a really important project for our local economy,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said. “Everyone on all sides has worked hard to overcome obstacles, not the least of which has been COVID-19. I am hopeful they will approve it on Thursday.”
The Oregon Department of Transportation has recommended that the Oregon Transportation Commission sign off on construction funding for both facilities and follow a list of action items provided by Tioga Group.
Tioga Group is an independent consulting firm hired by ODOT to analyze the financial prospects and pitfalls of the two proposed projects.
“No risk can be 100% mitigated,” the ODOT recommendation notes. “However, in the case of Mid-Valley Intermodal Center, Linn County has expressed a strong level of support and commitment to the project.”
It adds that Linn County has offered to repay $10 million to ODOT if the project fails.
“This is a strong level of support that should be factored into any OTC decision,” ODOT noted. “Lastly, while the Tioga Group has raised some areas for concern, they have also identified actions that the project sponsors can perform to maximize the chances of economic success.”
The state’s goal is to develop intermodal facilities that will help decrease traffic congestion on the interstates, especially in the Portland metro area, and reduce emissions with the goal of reducing climate change impacts.
Tioga has been critical of the mid-valley plan, primarily because it has not been able to provide hard numbers for some cost elements. Tioga was also concerned that the local project, to be constructed on the former International Paper mill site in Millersburg, did not have a contract with an operator, but that is no longer an issue.
The project will be managed by ITS ConGlobal.
Ultimately, the ODOT recommendation notes, “Tioga is convinced that MVIC can be designed and operated as an efficient rail intermodal terminal. Some ‘teething problems’ should be expected and if the expected volume does materialize, it may grow slowly.”
The intermodal facility will be owned by the Linn County Economic Group, whose board of directors includes the three Linn County commissioners.
Linn County purchased the 190-acre site from International Paper. It will split off 60 acres for the intermodal project and develop the other 130 acres as an industrial park. Numerous companies have already contacted the county wanting to lease space.
The Linn County commissioners believe the facility will provide mid-valley farmers, agribusinesses and other industries cost savings and transportation options for decades to come.
