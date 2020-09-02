Green Peter peninsula fire contained at 18 acres

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SWEET HOME — The nearly 18-acre Green Peter peninsula fire that started Saturday afternoon on has been encircled with fire hoses and has not grown since Monday, according to Oregon Department of Forestry spokesman Jim Gersbach.

The fire started Saturday afternoon in heavy timber in a roadless peninsula managed by the Cascade Field Office of the BLM's Northwest Oregon District. The peninsula in at the eastern end of Green Peter Lake about 12 miles northeast of Sweet Home.

The fire was originally estimated at 15 acres.

Sunday, two helicopters dropped water on the fire and Monday, a third helicopter was added.

“They have been very busy,” Gersbach said of the more than 50 firefighters on duty. “It’s amazing how they were able to get hoses up there. It’s extremely steep.”

At its peak, there were more than 50 personnel on the fire. Gersbach said that Wednesday morning there were 25 total, including two hand crews and managers.

“The good news is that the fire is 100% lined and plumbed,” Gersbach said. “And, especially good news is that considering the steep terrain, there have not been any injuries.”