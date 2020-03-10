Habitat plans April 9 breakfast

LEBANON — The Lebanon Area Habitat for Humanity will host a breakfast on April 9 in support of local home building activities and a home repair and preservation program.

Breakfast will be served free of charge to invited guests. Space is limited. Anyone who is interested in attending or who would like more information or to make a donation may call 541-405-5213.

The local affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International has partnered with families to build and remodel 27 homes in Lebanon and Sweet Home over the past 25 years.

Site preparation has begun for a home in Sodaville and applications are being accepted for the home repair and preservation program. Money raised at the fundraising breakfast will help support these programs.

