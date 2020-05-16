Harrisburg council OKs business help

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

HARRISBURG — The Harrisburg City Council has approved two programs to support small Harrisburg businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both programs focus on helping small retail and service businesses that have suffered the most during the current COVID-19-caused economic downturn.

Councilors approved a $100 credit to the water/sewer accounts for businesses. And, small retail and service businesses, that have been licensed city businesses for more than a year, and have fewer than 15 employees, can apply for a grant of $250 - $1,000.

More details about additional grant requirements, and a grant application are available on the city’s website: https://www.ci.harrisburg.or.us/economicdevelopment/page/harrisburg-small-business-grant-coronavirus-program

“We wish the city could offer even more direct support to our small businesses that have been hurting since March,” Mayor Bobby Duncan said. “But the council felt that we wanted to make a statement to our business community that we are with them during this very difficult time and the city recognizes how important they are to our entire community both now and into the future. We want them with us for the long term.”

Any questions or concerns about these programs should be directed to City Administrator John Hitt at 541-995-2200.