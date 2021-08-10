Harrisburg straw barn fire continues to burn

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Throughout the afternoon, farmer after farmer arrived, bringing their private water trucks to the scene to assist with the fire department tankers trucking in water from the south.

Jill Van Buren of Albany witnessed the blaze and the swift actions of residents shortly after it started. She described seeing men who looked like they had just jumped off their tractors rushing to the site, leaping out of their trucks and racing to help unroll fire hoses.

"There was a great deal of dashing from one spot to another. ... But within an amazingly short time, these local farmers had worked some kind of magic. It was clear that they had been able to fight back the fire," Van Buren wrote in an email to Mid-Valley Media.

Van Buren said locals knocked down flames from a tree near the house and bought time for the fire departments to arrive.

Throughout the afternoon the firefighters continually hosed down the home. A farmer used his water truck to hose down the ditch line and road in front of the fire scene.