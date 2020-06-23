Harrisburg superintent addresses photo incident

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Harrisburg Superintendent Bryan Starr said a photo reportedly posted by a teacher at the district's high school does not reflect the district's beliefs or values.

Starr released the statement Tuesday in response to public outcry surrounding a photo that appeared on social media last week. In the photo, Harrisburg High School English teacher Misty Bisby appears to be taking a selfie in a restaurant with a Linn County sheriff's deputy visible in the background. Using the social media platform's filters, a middle finger emoji was applied to the photo with the phrase "f*** the police" and a Black Lives Matter sticker.

Bisby could not be reached for comment as of Tuesday.

Staff said the district has received numerous complaints and inquiries about the photo but said it is a personnel matter and therefore covered by contract and district policies.

"I am not at liberty to publicly disclose intended or current actions being taken," he wrote in a statement.

"However, I can clearly state the action and attitudes implied by this employee's post do not reflect the core beliefs, values, objectives or standards of the Harrisburg School District or the Harrisburg community," he continued, noting that the district works closely with the Linn County Sheriff's Office.

"We have the utmost respect and confidence in our law enforcement partners," he said.

