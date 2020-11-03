Hawkins remains Linn treasurer; Kane keeps court post

Linn County Treasurer Michelle Hawkins will continue as Linn County Treasurer for another four years.

She was unopposed and drew 41,185 votes.

The Shedd area resident has been the county treasurer and budget officer since 2001 and from 1995 to 2001 was the deputy county treasurer.

“It has been a pleasure working for Linn County as the treasurer and budget officer for the past 20 years,” Hawkins said. “Our office has stayed open through the entire pandemic so the county could keep things running smoothly, and took on the administrative role for the COVID-19 pass-through dollars allocated to the county. Our county is careful in how they spend taxpayer’s dollars, and this was no different.”

Hawkins said that although the past year has been challenging and at times tragic, “Linn County came together as a family and took care of our own.”

Hawkins said her office handled donated and commissioner-directed funds for the fire disaster relief efforts in the North Santiam Canyon and “we witnessed giving at its best.”

Hawkins said she is proud to be a part of Linn County and looks forward to the next four years, “as we update our financials to bring us into the 21st century.”