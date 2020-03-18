Health official: ignore COVID-19 protocols at own peril

Linn County residents who ignore social distancing protocols in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic “do so at their own peril,” Linn County Health Officer Dr. William Muth told the Board of Commissioners Tuesday morning.

Muth said that one of the key symptoms of COVID-19 is respiratory problems and area medical centers don’t have enough ventilators to serve the growing number of cases, especially since this time of year those ventilators are being used to help people with influenza.

Linn County has been on high alert since last Wednesday when four cases of coronavirus were confirmed at the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. As of Tuesday, there are 14 cases at the home, 13 patients and one staff member.

The county declared a state of emergency on Monday.

Muth said it is possible that 1.5 million people could die in the United States in coming months if social distancing — staying at least 6 feet away from other people and closing down schools and other public places — isn’t successful.

Muth said history shows that during the Spanish flu epidemic of 1918, communities that closed down public spaces had much lower death rates than cities that did not take such drastic actions.