Historic Carousel plans 3rd anniversary events

The Historic Carousel & Museum in Albany has been reopened for about two months since shutting down with other businesses because of COVID-19.

 Kimberly Harris Mid-Valley Media

The Albany Historic Carousel & Museum is celebrating its third anniversary in August and has planned a month of fun events.

“Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we won’t have our super fun carnival this year, but we will celebrate with a FUNdraiser with lots of activities for the entire family,” said executive director Peggy Burris. “There will be a different theme every week and specials at the Carousel Café and Gift Shop. Dress up for the weekly theme and join us from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for lots of fun. The animals are waiting for you to celebrate.”

Aug. 3-9: All stuffed animals at the gift shop are 17% off and mini-corn dogs are $3. Membership specials are $99 for brass ring and $79 for painted pony. Available all month long.

Aug. 10-16: Send in the clowns. Dress like a clown and get a free ride. Take 17% off coloring books, and clowning around sundaes will be $3. Carnival games and raffles on Aug. 15-16.

Aug. 17-23: Mission: Possible. Grab your spy gear and come down to the carousel for some fun I-spy games. Take 17% off all puzzles, and I-spy nachos are $1 in the café.

Aug. 24-30: Destination Staycation. Let’s play tacky tourist in our own town. Grab your favorite Hawaiian shirt, camera, sunglasses and Albany Visitor’s Guide and visit the carousel. Get 17% off posters, stickers and postcards. Summer slushies are two for $5 in the café.

