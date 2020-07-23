Historic Home Tour with a twist Saturday

The 2020 Summer Historic Home Tour will look a lot different this Saturday in order to respect the COVID-19 guidelines.
To start with: no interiors.
But those interested in beautiful homes and historic buildings can still take a free self-guided exterior tour (with a virtual peek inside a few of them) and take part in a contest for prizes, including free tickets to the 2020 Christmas Parlour Tour.
This year, rather than allow visitors physically inside five or six homes, the tour will consist of a self-guided event that will feature a walk-by of eight homes with the help of a map, the publication Seems Like Old Times and/or the use of the app, Explore Albany, which is sponsored by the Albany Visitors Association and Hospitality Vision.
While taking the tour visitors can be on the lookout for architectural details that will be included in a scavenger hunt. Find the required items, such as beautiful woodwork detail or an interesting door, and mark it on the ballot. Return the completed ballot and place it in the mail slot at the AVA office, 110 3rd Ave. SE, at the end of the day and be entered in a drawing for prizes, including tickets to the Christmas Parlour Tour on Sunday, Dec. 13.
The tour is still scheduled for 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Visitors can download a map and scavenger hunt ballot from the AVA website, albanyvisitors.com, on the day of the event, or pick them up outside the front door of the AVA, 110 3rd Ave. SE, along with a copy of Seems Like Old Times, which provides guided tours, details about the homes and some fun and interesting information about Albany and its historic districts. The free tickets also will be available at the Monteith House, 518 2nd Ave. SW.
For those who are tech savvy, download the Albany Explorer app at Apple Store for iPhone or iPad or Google Play for Android. It includes maps to three of Albany’s historic districts, where to dine, spend the night and other details about Albany and the surrounding area. And since visitors won’t be allowed inside the houses, a few homeowners let the AVA create short video tours of the inside of their homes for people to enjoy. They will be available the day of the tour on the website as well.
In addition, a few homeowners have agreed to allow visitors into their yards to take in their beautiful landscaping. When visiting these yards, please observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask.
The tour and scavenger hunt contest are all free of charge. Normally, tour tickets cost $15 each, with the money going to the restoration and upkeep of the Monteith House. Donations, though not required, will be greatly appreciated since Monteith House income has been seriously diminished due to the COVID shutdown. Checks can be made payable to the Monteith Historical Society and mailed to the AVA, PO Box 965, Albany, Oregon 97321, or other donation arrangements can be made by emailing us.
