Holocaust survivor Marion Blumenthal Lazan implores OSU audience to learn from history

“As difficult as it is, the horror of the Holocaust or the Shoah must be taught, must be studied and kept alive. Only then can we guard it from ever happening again."

Lazan made sure to provide further context to help the audience better understand the crushing reality of 6 million murdered Jewish people.

“Your beautiful state of Oregon has a population of a little over 4 million,” she said. “Can you possibly imagine the entire population of Oregon plus another 2 million?”

She also spoke of the 5 million other people killed by Nazis during World War II.

In addition to the enormous loss of life, Lazan spoke of the extreme level of inhumane treatment those interned at the camp were subjected to. She told audience members of the unbelievable stench and filth they were forced to live in, the watery soup and weekly piece of bread people were fed, and how access to food and water dwindled over time.

Lazan said her monthly trip to the showers always provoked fears it would be her last.