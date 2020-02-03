Home birth for Lebanon couple and all is well

“I got there before the ambulance that time, but this time, I was headed down Main Street and the ambulance passed me, so I went into the house behind the gurney,” Cowart said. “Megen couldn’t see me until I said something and she said, ‘Oh, the midwife is here.’”

Cowart said that’s when half of the paramedics backed away. Megen noticed their relief.

“We meet with the EMTs every few years to talk about things,” Cowart said. “Most EMTs are terrified when it comes to delivering babies. They were more than happy to let me do my job.”

Cowart said the EMTs were holding onto Thatcher and Megen was still standing with the umbilical cord attached when she entered the bathroom.

“Babies need to be turned on their side or belly to get the mucus out and aid their breathing,” Cowart said. “The EMTs handed the baby to Megen and I helped her sit down.”

The paramedics took care of cutting the baby’s umbilical cord and making sure mother and child were doing well and Cowart tended to Megen.