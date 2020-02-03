Home birth for Lebanon couple and all is well

LEBANON — For a young man who entered the world surrounded by lots of fanfare and excitement, Thatcher Osborn King has an amazingly laid back attitude.
Sure, babies are born every day, but not many come into this world in their family’s home bathroom.
Thatcher’s unusual birth came at 9:11 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23. He won’t remember the excitement, but his parents, Megen Osborn and Wyatt King, will never forget.
“He likes to eat a lot and sleep,” his mother said as Thatcher lounged peacefully on her chest.
But a week ago, things were a bit hectic at the King house.
Megen said she was about five days overdue and had a check-up with her midwife Debbie Cowart at the Growing Family Birth Center Thursday afternoon. She and Wyatt were at home when Megen began having contractions around 6: 30 p.m.
“They began coming every three minutes or so, lasting around half a minute, but my water hadn’t broken,” Megen said.
The couple called Cowart who advised her to take a warm bath with lavender oils to relax, which she did.
But it soon became apparent Thatcher was on his way and Wyatt called his parents to come pick up the couple’s three older children, Max, 14, Grayson, 12, and Theo, 2.
That’s when things became more intense.
The contractions increased in length and Megen started feeling incredible pressure building. The couple called Cowart and, after quick deliberation, decided to head to the birthing center. But young Thatcher had other plans, and started his journey before Wyatt could even get the bags to the car.
Cowart had Wyatt hang up and call 9-1-1. While Lebanon Fire District paramedics were en route, the couple kept up a conversation with the dispatcher.
But even though Thatcher was a hefty 10 pounds 8 ounces and 22 inches long, he didn’t take long to arrive.
“We were in the bathroom and the dispatcher was on the phone with us,” Megen said. “She told Wyatt to get clean towels. We had one towel in the bathroom. She kept telling us to make sure Wyatt supported the baby’s head and that the baby was going to be slippery and to hang on.”
The dispatcher told her to keep pushing, and Megen began pushing in addition to her natural contractions.
Megen was standing up when the baby came.
“It was kind of like a quarterback and center stance,” Wyatt said of catching his newborn son.
All of this occurred within about 15 minutes and Wyatt and Megen saw the events in different perspectives.
“My adrenaline was going wild,” Wyatt said. “Everything was hyper sensitive, I could see every detail.”
But for Megen, all of her attention was on her new baby, and the dispatcher’s questions and instructions.
Megen’s amniotic sac finally broke around Thatcher, who rushed out immediately after.
Wyatt caught Thatcher, who was struggling to breathe. The dispatcher instructed them to wipe Thatcher’s face and to rub his back and chest vigorously. Thatcher was still struggling to breathe when the dispatcher asked about his umbilical cord.
“The umbilical cord was around his neck and the dispatcher told us to move it, which Wyatt did, and the baby started breathing right away,” Megen said.
By then, the paramedics and Cowart arrived at the King home, but when the children and grandparents had left the house, they had locked the front door.
“The paramedics were telling us to unlock the door and I was like, ‘break it down’,” Wyatt said, “but the dispatcher told us it was quicker for me to unlock it, so I passed Thatcher back to Megen between her legs and went to the door”. They were worried the cat would get out and I said, ‘It’s a cat! I can get a new one.’”
Cowart said she had experienced a similar birth several years ago.
“I got there before the ambulance that time, but this time, I was headed down Main Street and the ambulance passed me, so I went into the house behind the gurney,” Cowart said. “Megen couldn’t see me until I said something and she said, ‘Oh, the midwife is here.’”
Cowart said that’s when half of the paramedics backed away. Megen noticed their relief.
“We meet with the EMTs every few years to talk about things,” Cowart said. “Most EMTs are terrified when it comes to delivering babies. They were more than happy to let me do my job.”
Cowart said the EMTs were holding onto Thatcher and Megen was still standing with the umbilical cord attached when she entered the bathroom.
“Babies need to be turned on their side or belly to get the mucus out and aid their breathing,” Cowart said. “The EMTs handed the baby to Megen and I helped her sit down.”
The paramedics took care of cutting the baby’s umbilical cord and making sure mother and child were doing well and Cowart tended to Megen.
“They were wonderful,” Wyatt said of the dispatcher, the EMTS and the midwives. “There isn’t a more relieving sound than ambulances when your family has an emergency. The dispatcher helped us deliver our child, the EMTs let us know everything was going to be okay, and the midwives brought life back to normal in mere moments. We feel very lucky. Thank you to all of you who helped us that night!”
Jason Bolen said Lebanon Fire District staff train regularly to for baby deliveries.
“Oh, yes, this happens,” Bolen said. “We train to make deliveries in the field all of the time. We train on infant and mother care. Usually, we don’t get a call until the delivery is imminent or has already happened, so this isn’t that unusual for us. It probably happens five to 10 times per year. Sometimes, the midwife will call if there are health issues, or if someone waits too long and are in the car driving to the hospital.”
Making his birth even more special is that Thatcher was born on Megen’s grandfather’s birthday.
Shortly after Thatcher’s birth, his disheveled father posted on social media: “So, I caught our baby. Thatcher is born. Even before EMTs or the midwife could get here. More to come later.”
Megen’s mother came up from Oakridge to help around the house for a few days while the family acclimated to life with a newborn. Her help was a welcome blessing after the hectic arrival of Thatcher.
A week after his birth, Thatcher and his family are doing well.
Wyatt is a lifelong Lebanon resident and works in his family’s insurance agency, RKI Insurance. He is a long-time community volunteer.
Megen grew up in Fossil and owns Elements Downtown Wellness, where she is a licensed massage therapist out of her studio next to RKI. Both are well-known in the community, so interest in their story has been high.
“Everyone wants to hear the story,” Wyatt said. “We have had so many family and friends check in on us. They just want to make sure we are OK and we are. And we appreciate the support!”
Megen said the experience was “so surreal.”
“I was five days overdue, so I was a bit concerned that with our busy lives, we might be out in public when he decided to come around,” Megen said. “We never dreamed he would be born in our bathroom.”
Her husband-to-be called Thatcher’s birth “an incredible experience.”
“Never in a million years did I think this would happen to us,” Wyatt said. “But it was an incredible experience. It was a lot of work for him to get here. Megen and I had to rely on each other to get him into this world and that’s brought us closer together than ever.”
There will have to be another change in the King household. In their living room is a plaque that reads:
“For 2020 I want my fam to be healthy, happy and our lives to be drama free.”
Well, that’s one New Year’s resolution that has already blown out a window.