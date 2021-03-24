Benton homeless board sums up recommendations

The board itself remains divided on some issues, particularly tent camping. Surveys conducted by HOPE indicate it is the least- supported solution behind micro shelters, emergency shelters and RV/car camping.

But it also is a mode that is not going away soon. HOPE estimates that there are 80 to 120 individuals living in tents just in the corridor near the men’s shelter and the skate park in Corvallis.

And the reason so many folks are in tents, said Aleita Hass-Holcombe of the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, is that “there are not enough shelters.”

Board member George Grosch agreed.

“We said this was going to be a difficult conversation, and it is,” Grosch said. “These things are hard. Aleita is right.”

Plus, with everyone trying to make do with limited resources, what happens if the entities working with HOPE choose to spend their money on the higher priorities of shelters and RV camping … and the money runs out before they get to the tent campers? What happens to them?