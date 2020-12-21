Corvallis plans shake-up at Pioneer Park homeless camp

The city of Corvallis has a plan to bring organization out of the chaos that is the camping situation at Pioneer Park — but the plan will mean severe disruptions for folks temporarily living there.
The parking lot of the park off Philomath Boulevard has over the past few weeks added dozens of RV and car campers, with a sprinkling of tents as well.
On Dec. 7 the Corvallis City Council passed a resolution calling for the addition of a warming tent, portable restrooms, hand-washing stations and trash receptacles.
City officials also want to stripe the parking lot to keep campers away from the Marys River and to set up designated spaces. Last Friday those in the camp received notice that they must vacate the camp by 10 p.m. Dec. 28 and apply for the spots that will be created.
And, city officials have warned, there will be fewer spots available than there are current campers in the park.
“We had an unstable situation,” said Paul Bilotta, director of community development. “We couldn't move the campers by the river to the safer ground because new campers were showing up and taking those spots. We had campers showing up from outside the city reaching out to city staff indicating other jurisdictions were directing them to Pioneer Park.
“The safety situation deteriorated rapidly. So, unfortunately, now we have to reset the situation to restore minimum levels of safety and minimize the flood risk to the campers' lives and property.”
Nick Hochstatter has been living in a trailer in the camp for six months. He does not have a vehicle and thus is in no position to move it.
“This was kind of short notice,” he said Monday. “Many people don’t have a way to tow their trailers out of here. I don’t know what they think we’re going to do. We’ll see.”
Belinda Sheldon and Donny Read have been in the camp for four months. They have used a tarp to extend the living space of their trailer. They have three dogs and also have weekend day care duties with three grandchildren.
Sheldon noted that she already has turned in an application for one of the new spots, but she and Read are concerned about where to go while the camp is reconfigured. The good news is that they have a pickup truck to haul the trailer. The bad news is that the toys and other gear they have accumulated for the grandkids might have to go into a dumpster.
“They say we can park on the street for 48 hours,” Sheldon said. But what then?
“We can’t go anywhere in the mountains or on BLM land,” noted Read. “Why are they making us move now when there is a pandemic going on? This is stressing me out, and I’m already on medication.”
Sheldon also noted the challenge of the Dec. 28 departure date for folks in the camp who might be expecting assistance checks on or about Jan. 1.
Amanda Brown and her husband, Nathan, have been homeless since May, although both are currently working. They originally were in a tent at the BMX park but were able to save $1,500 to buy a “fifth wheel.” They have been at Pioneer Park for about six weeks and are on a waiting list for a trailer park.
“Most places don’t like older trailers,” said Amanda of the challenge. She also agreed with city official Bilotta about the out-of-the-area additions.
“We’re getting more people every day,” she said. “They’re coming from California and Washington. They came to Oregon because we have more (resources) here.”
Bilotta said when the park reopens that “priority will be given to campers who fall into one of the CDC's COVID-19 high-risk categories. Of course, if there are enough spots, campers who are not in the CDC categories will be given a spot so that the maximum number who can be served safely will be. Due to the large number of RVs already in Pioneer Park, applications are only being provided to the existing Pioneer Park campers as of last Friday.
“Priority will also be given to campers from Corvallis and Benton County, which we hope will encourage other communities to seek their own shelter and social service solutions for their local houseless community members rather than directing them to seek solutions in Corvallis.”
Bilotta added that a background check will be part of the application. Which eliminates a lot of people, Nathan Brown said.
“A lot of people here have felonies on their records,” Brown said. “They can’t get into places. It makes it impossible for people with any issues. Why should they even try?”
Bilotta said there is no timetable for when the park will reopen for camping.
“Unfortunately, because of the number of units in Pioneer now, there is no reasonable way to safely set up the RV camp without having a short period where the parking lot is vacated to allow us to get spaces marked and support services installed,” he said. “If the lot vacates well, the lot should be able to reopen quickly for the approved RV campers, in a much safer configuration than you see out there now.”
Tent camping remains legal in the park, Bilotta said “without applications, background checks, etc., as long as campers pitch their tents in the correct park locations and follow the temporary park camping rules.”
