Corvallis resources for those who are hungry and homeless adapting in time of crisis

“It’s just a huge blessing,” she said of Room at the Inn. “It feels like sanctuary to me.”

Just last week, the church brought in four “microshelters” — small wooden structures with electric light and heat that are set up just outside the community center. Tucker said the church is seeking permission from the city to use the 8-by-15-foot buildings as transitional housing for women with children.

In the meantime, she said, the microshelters can be used as isolation units in case any of their women develop symptoms of COVID-19, which hasn’t happened.

A the Corvallis Men’s Shelter on Southeast Chapman Place, service coordinator Shawn Collins said they’ve had to take the opposite approach.

“Our mission at the shelter is ‘safe sleep,’” he said, “And we made a decision on about (March 19) that we really could not keep people safe inside, so we had to shut down our overnight sleeping shelter.”

The move, made because of the challenge of adapting to social distancing standards given the bunk beds that serve as the sleeping quarters, has changed the shelter’s operation considerably, Collins said.