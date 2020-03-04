Corvallis social Services battle resumes

Another challenge to how Corvallis handles social services, particularly those that involve homelessness, has come forward … with a bit of a twist.
This time the concerns have come from within the city’s own advisory board/commission structure.
The Corvallis Downtown Advisory Board, which was established in 2008 to advise the City Council on matters concerning the downtown area, did just that Monday night by forwarding a series of recommendations to the council aiming to alter the way the city manages social services.
Board members want the city to:
• Require low barrier/high impact services to be located/zoned in appropriate areas where the negative impacts would be lowest.
• Define social services facilities more specifically.
• Define and/or differentiate low barrier/high impact social services facilities from other social services facilities.
• Place a moratorium on locating low barrier/high impact facilities in the downtown area until such facilities have been appropriately zoned.
• Immediately amend the land development code, in any zones where social services or social service facilities are authorized, to require a public hearing prior to approval or denial.
Board member Mike Blair presented the recommendations, which were passed by the board at its Dec. 9 meeting to the council during the community comments period at the meeting at the downtown fire station.
Blair noted the presence downtown of the men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center and the Stone Soup meal service and identified a series of behavioral issues that he said have accompanied the presence of the social service facilities, including public drunkenness, drug use, fighting, aggressive panhandling, theft, public defecation, littering and other health issues.
There was no agenda item for Blair’s presentation. Instead, the board’s recommendations were taken up as part of the council’s “consent agenda,” a cluster of usually non-controversial items designed for a quick up or down vote.
Community Development Director Paul Bilotta, who wrote the staff report on the board’s recommendations, noted “there isn’t an established practice on how to bring (this type) of written feedback from advisory boards forward to the council." Bilotta referred to it as a “receive and refer” memo.
Councilors received it but voted 7-1 not to forward it to council leadership for further action.
Ward 6’s Nancy Wyse: “The LDC does not regulate behavior. The problem is jail space. Fixing the LDC will not solve the problem.”
Ward 5’s Charlyn Ellis: “These are symptoms of a larger problem which we will need to address. This is not the way.”
Ward 3’s Hyatt Lytle agreed with Wyse on the jail space issue. “Half of our arrests wind up cited and released, including assaults and drug charges. Jail is a tool our officers repeatedly cannot use," she said.
Lytle also noted an item in the city’s strategic operation plan (SOP) that calls for the city to update its LDC “for various types of homeless support services” that could be used as a framework to review the board's recommendations.
Ward 2’s Charles Maughan, who made the motion not to forward the recommendations, noted that his daughter has used the drop-in center’s services.
“We need these services to be where the people are,” he said, “and we can’t do it by putting up barriers. We need to be more inclusive, not exclusive.”
Ward 4’s Barbara Bull cast the lone “no” vote on Maughan’s motion, noting that the recommendations could benefit the work of HOPE, the new advisory board that is working on homelessness in the city and Benton County.
“This is not totally out of line,” Bull said.
Downtown merchants and residents agree. They have been frustrated at the livability issues that have surfaced since the men’s shelter moved to Southwest Fourth Street for the 2013-14 season. The Fourth Street location now houses the daytime drop-in center.
