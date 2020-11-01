Homeless service providers scramble to meet winter need

Power added that the shelter plans to operate year-round “for the foreseeable future,” although she notes that, as is the case with the men’s shelter, “our permits with the city are temporary permits only.”

The Room at Inn also has added four micro-shelters in the church parking lot. Power said that will be the capacity for now. City code changes allowed the units to be placed at area churches with the goal that their occupants would be transitioning toward permanent housing.

“We expect to have to turn away more women, since we have been pretty full all summer,” Power said. “That is not fun, and there are not many options available for folks. We continue to work hard to get women into permanent housing, and we hope that more rentals will open up with OSU’s student occupation lower. We have yet to see that happen.”

In the meantime Power and her crew continue to focus on the basics, such as “keeping the floors clean. And we need more blankets for the winter. Preferably fleece that are easy to wash and dry. And warm socks!”

Camping inventory

Camping is illegal anywhere inside the Corvallis city limits, but there has been no enforcement of the regulations since the pandemic hit in March.